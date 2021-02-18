Tied with dupatta, 3 girls found unconscious in Uttar Pradesh field; 2 dead

Two out of three girls, aged between 13 and 16, were found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao late Wednesday evening when they had gone to collect fodder, said police. The third girl, said to be critical, was rushed to Kanpur. The other two were declared brought dead on arrival by doctors.

Froth was coming out of their mouths suggesting all of them were apparently poisoned, said the police.

IG Lucknow, Laxmi Singh, and senior police officers were on the spot, which has been sealed. Forensic experts are also there. The sniffer dogs have also been roped in.

According to reports, the oldest one is the aunt of two other girls.

SP Unnao Anand Kulkarni said the girls had left the house around 3 pm to collect fodder from the family fields. When they did not return till late night, the family mounted a search with villagers.

The girls were found in a corner of a field tied with a dupatta, belonging to one of the girls, in an unconscious state, he said.

Kulkarni said several police teams were working on the case.