Himachal governor meets CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla held a courtesy meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning.

After being nominated as Himachal Pradesh governor, this was his first meeting with the chief minister.

CM Yogi welcomed Shukla and inquired about his health as he is diabetic. Both leaders discussed the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the similarity of the cultures of Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

During the 50-minute meeting, Shukla offered a cap of Himachal Pradesh and a woollen shawl to the chief minister. Later, he shared about the meeting on Twitter.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reached Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he performed Gau Seva at Gau Ashram in Gorakhnath temple, petted his cows, served them jaggery and communicated with them in his own style. He also served his ducks at Mansarovar.

In the evening, he listened to Shiv Mahapuran Katha and performed worship and other rituals at Guru Gorakhnath temple.

On Monday night, Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with elected representatives and party office-bearers and discussed preparation for counting of votes scheduled on May 13. He said bogus names in electoral lists were behind low percentage of polling. MLA MP Singh, Vipin Singh and district unit president of BJP Yudhishthir Singh discussed the issue with the CM.