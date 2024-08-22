 Hindenburg report: UPCC chief leads protests for JPC probe - Hindustan Times
Hindenburg report: UPCC chief leads protests for JPC probe

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 23, 2024 05:48 AM IST

All India Congress Committee had given a call for demonstrations at ED offices to press the demand for a JPC probe and resignation of SEBI chief following the Hindenburg report

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Thursday held a ‘dharna’ in front of Raj Bhawan to press its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe the alleged nexus between the SEBI chairperson and the Adani group.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai staging a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. (HT photo)
All India Congress Committee had given a call for demonstrations at ED offices to press the demand for a JPC probe and resignation of SEBI chief following the Hindenburg report.

The Congress workers led by UPCC president Ajay Rai left the UPCC headquarters at about 12.30 PM. The police had put up a strong barricade near the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board office at Mall Avenue the Congress workers took a detour and marched towards the ED office via VVIP guest house. Some of the Congress workers sat on a ‘dharna’ in front of Raj Bhawan while some others moved towards the Kalidas Marg to hold demonstration there.

“Yes, we held demonstration in front of Raj Bhawan and at the Kalidas Marg as well. Some partymen were injured in scuffle with the police at some points on way to Raj Bhawan and Kalidas Marg,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai.

A UPCC press release said the police attempted to use force to stop the partymen as they moved towards Kalidas Marg from the Vikramaditya Marg crossing. The partymen sat on a ‘dharna’ in front of Raj Bhawan and raised slogans demanding JPC probe into accusations against SEBI chief and the Adani group.

The police detained the partymen there and took them to Eco Garden. Soon, Rai also reached there at sat on a dharna. The detained partymen were later released.

