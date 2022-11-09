Hindu body plans mass gathering in Mathura on Dec 6

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has urged all its leaders and activists to reach Mathura on December 6 for recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the ‘real’ birthplace of Lord Krishna. The body had given a similar call last year too but called it off after intervention of the Mathura police and district administration.

“We will observe December 6 as ‘Sanatan Sthapna Diwas’ (day of establishment of Sanatan dharma) and have given a call for ‘Mathura Chalo’ asking ABHM leaders and staff members to reach the town for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the real birthplace of Lord Krishna,” said Rajyashree Bose Chaudhary, ABHM national president, in Mathura on Wednesday.

The ABHM leader claims the Shahi Eidgah Mosque’s sharing wall with Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi as the real birthplace of Lord Krishna. A dozen cases on the issue are pending before Mathura courts at present. The area is guarded by CRPF and is considered to be a disputed site.

“We will recite Hanuman Chalisa as Lord Hanuman is the god of strength, which is required to install ‘laddoo gopal’ at the place where once existed a temple that was later razed by Aurangzeb. This spot exists over a land purchased by Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, the founder of ABHM, and, thus, we have each and every right to have access of it on December 6, 2022,” Chaudhary, who claims to be the descendent of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, said.

He added that the group won’t be seeking any permission to pray at the site. It might be added that the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya took place on December 6, 1992.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON