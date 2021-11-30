Hindu Studies course is an opportunity to know India better: Officiating BHU VC

Officiating vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) prof VK Shukla said the postgraduate course on Hindu Studies, which is going to start in the university (BHU) from this academic session, is an opportunity for the world to know India better.

“There is a lot to learn about Indian culture and tradition. But it is a matter of concern that there is lack of correct information about it. In such a situation, the Hindu Studies course being started by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a step towards right direction, which will make the younger generation aware of their roots,” said prof Shukla.

He was speaking after releasing e-newsletter of the BHU prepared by university’s information and public relations office.

Prof Shukla said, “In the coming days, BHU has planned to start a certificate course especially for foreigners and Indians living abroad as a large number of people from abroad are showing interest in this course. There can be no better institution than the capital of Sarvvidya BHU established by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji to run the Hindu studies course.”

Speaking about the first ever e-newsletter of the varsity that has been uploaded on BHU website and social media accounts of the university, he said during the Corona pandemic when physical activities had come to a complete standstill online-virtual mode opened up new avenues.

“The newsletter presents a glimpse of the development journey, achievements, new initiatives and activities of the BHU during the last two years. Articles on Smart Classroom, National Education Policy, BHU-Bionest and Hindu Studies Curriculum have also been included in this newsletter,” he said.

BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said this e-newsletter also gives a brief account of how the university successfully operated works and classes in online mode and introduced many new initiatives keeping in mind the interest of the students.

Assistant public relations officer Chandrashekhar, assistant professor Dr. Dhirendra Rai, research students Harshit Shyam Jaiswal, Chandrali Mukherjee, assistant professor Dr. Amit Kumar Upadhyay among others were present in the programme.