Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Hindu Studies course is an opportunity to know India better: Officiating BHU VC
lucknow news

Hindu Studies course is an opportunity to know India better: Officiating BHU VC

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will start the postgraduate course on Hindu Studies from this academic session
Officiating vice chancellor of BHU prof VK Shukla said the Hindu Studies course will make the younger generation aware of their roots (File photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Officiating vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) prof VK Shukla said the postgraduate course on Hindu Studies, which is going to start in the university (BHU) from this academic session, is an opportunity for the world to know India better.

“There is a lot to learn about Indian culture and tradition. But it is a matter of concern that there is lack of correct information about it. In such a situation, the Hindu Studies course being started by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a step towards right direction, which will make the younger generation aware of their roots,” said prof Shukla.

He was speaking after releasing e-newsletter of the BHU prepared by university’s information and public relations office.

Prof Shukla said, “In the coming days, BHU has planned to start a certificate course especially for foreigners and Indians living abroad as a large number of people from abroad are showing interest in this course. There can be no better institution than the capital of Sarvvidya BHU established by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji to run the Hindu studies course.”

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about the first ever e-newsletter of the varsity that has been uploaded on BHU website and social media accounts of the university, he said during the Corona pandemic when physical activities had come to a complete standstill online-virtual mode opened up new avenues.

“The newsletter presents a glimpse of the development journey, achievements, new initiatives and activities of the BHU during the last two years. Articles on Smart Classroom, National Education Policy, BHU-Bionest and Hindu Studies Curriculum have also been included in this newsletter,” he said.

BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said this e-newsletter also gives a brief account of how the university successfully operated works and classes in online mode and introduced many new initiatives keeping in mind the interest of the students.

Assistant public relations officer Chandrashekhar, assistant professor Dr. Dhirendra Rai, research students Harshit Shyam Jaiswal, Chandrali Mukherjee, assistant professor Dr. Amit Kumar Upadhyay among others were present in the programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP