Hindus be allowed to offer prayers before Gyanvapi ‘Shivling’: Seers
VARANASI Kashi Dharma Parishad, an organisation of seers, on Friday demanded that Hindus be allowed to offer prayers before the ‘Shivling’, which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
“We should be given the right to worship Adi Vishweshwar ‘Shivling’ found in Gyanvapi. If this doesn’t happen, there should be prohibition on offering namaz on the upper floor of the Gyanvapi complex,” said Baba Balakdas, chief of the parishad.
“The simplicity of Sant Samaj is our identity. When oppression happens, we peacefully find a way out,” said Balakdas who also heads the Patalpuri Matt.
He was holding a meeting with historians, social workers and other seers at Subhash Bhavan Lamahi here on Friday. The seers included Mahant Vijayram Das, Mahant Avadh Bihari Das, Mahant Rajaram Das, Mahant Satyaswaroop Shastri, Mahant Mahavir Das, Mahant Arihant Das, Mahant Mohan Das, Mahant Lucky Pathak, Mahant Anurag Das, Mahant Umesh Das, Mahant Narayan Das, Mahant Satyanarayan Das, Mahant Ishwar Das, Mahant Siyaram Das, Mahant Shravan Das, and Shyampriya Sakhi.
Historian Rajiv Sriguruji said the principle of purity should be implemented in Kashi like all religious places of the world. “The perimeter of the ‘Shivling’ should be fixed and devotees of Lord Adi Vishweshwar should get entry to offer prayers,” he said.
“Hindus have the right to worship Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Adi Vishweshwar in the Gyanvapi complex. A mass movement should be launched for our right,” said Mahant Shravan Das Ji Maharaj of the ancient Shiva temple of Bhadaini.
Mahant Umesh Das Ji Maharaj of Lota Tilamath Ishwargangi said the 4,000- year-old history of Kashi cannot be denied and there is Shankar in every particle of the holy city.
“Keeping in mind the purity of Kashi and the Panchkoshi Parikrama, the sale and consumption of meat and liquor should be strictly prohibited in the periphery of Varanasi. It should be declared a ‘no meat, no alcohol zone’,” the seers demanded.
They also said that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 should be repealed, which they claimed, violated the basic rights of Hindus.
The Kashi Dharma Parishad gives moral support for the work being done by advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Jain for the protection of Sanatan Dharma. “We will also seek their legal help, if required,” said the seers.
Mridula Jaiswal, assistant professor of history department at the Banaras Hindu University, displayed the Muslim invasion of Kashi through a power point presentation before the seers. It is claimed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had built the mosque in 1669 AD by demolishing the temple of Adi Vishweshwar.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics