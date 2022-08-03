Hire trained guards to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Lucknow DM tells schools
LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday asked schools to hire trained guards for smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside the institutions at the time when they get over.
The decision was an outcome of the inspection that district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar carried out in the traffic jam-prone areas of the city on Wednesday. He also interacted with parents and guardians to find out the root cause of jams and made them aware of traffic rules.
“No vehicles should be parked outside schools at the time when they get over. Schools should hire trained guards to man traffic outside the campuses,” said Gangwar.
On Wednesday, the DM inspected the area around La Martiniere Girls’ College to assess the traffic situation. It was found that the traffic police were trying to regulate the flow of vehicles. The DM held a meeting with the school management and directed authorities to hire trained guards to man traffic.
Gangwar also asked the management to ensure that vehicles of school staff are parked within the premises. He said the administration would also carry out an inspection to ensure that traffic guidelines are being followed.
-
42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday. On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
-
24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after hKhan, a resident of Sewreetouched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station. Since the man's wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
-
Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer
The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. “We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” director of the state vigilance department, Amit Sinha said. Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.
-
Retired CCB cop sentenced to four years in illegal assets case
A former police inspector from the CCB - City Crime Branch - was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court dealing with Lokayukta cases, news agency PTI reported. The Lokayukta police booked the inspector, identified as Sami-ur-Rahman, and Rahman's wife, after they discovered he owned assets worth around Rs 79.79 lakhs. A complaint was filed against the couple under the disproportionate assets case.
-
3 court officials among 13 arrested in Uttarakhand SSSC question paper leak case
Among the 13 accused arrested so far in the Uttarakhand state subordinate selection commission (UKSSSC) graduate level exam question paper leak case, three were court officials from the Kumaon division, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police said on Wednesday. Manoj Joshi, who was among the first six accused arrested by STF on July 24, was working as a junior clerk at Sitarganj court in Udham Singh Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics