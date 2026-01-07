Hi-tech control room ready to guard Ram temple, vicinity

The Yogi Adityanath government has completed the construction of a modern administrative building and high-tech control room near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, government officials said in a press note on Wednesday. The control room building in Ayodhya (HT Photo)

They said the facility has been developed on 12,000 square feet of police department land at a cost of ₹112.87 crore and is slated for inauguration soon. The project, executed under the home department through Construction and Design Services (C&DS), was launched in December 2023.

The G+1 structure houses a central control room in its basement, equipped with advanced technology for real-time monitoring of CCTV feeds, crowd movement, traffic regulation and emergency response systems in and around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The building has been designed as a modern, environment-friendly and self-reliant facility. Key features include cement concrete roads, rainwater harvesting system, external drainage network, centralised air-conditioning, high-speed lift, complete electrification, submersible pump with borewell, a 160 kVA diesel generator set, and a strong boundary wall with MS gates.

Construction and Design Services (C&DS) project manager Devvrat Pawar said around 98% of the work has been completed, with the boundary wall currently under construction.

Once inaugurated and fully operational, the control room will be managed exclusively by the police and will maintain close surveillance over all activities in the Ram Janmabhoomi vicinity, significantly enhancing security preparedness in Ayodhya.