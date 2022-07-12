Hoist national flag on every house to mark 75 years of independence: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the national flag should be hoisted on every house during the “Swatantrata Saptah” from August 11 to 17 as part of celebrations to mark of 75 years of India’s independence.

The tricolour should be there on 2.68 crore houses and 50 lakh government offices as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, he said.

He also said there was a need to connect the people with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “selfie with Tiranga” programmes should be organised for the youth. Such selfies should be posted on social media on the occasion, he said.

The best performing districts would be rewarded, he added.

He used the occasion to call upon the state’s residents to hoist the tricolour on the occasion.

Yogi was presiding over a state level executive committee meeting about celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence. He launched the state culture department’s “Jai Ghosh” community radio theme song and a poster of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.

Yogi gave final touches to an action plan for making and distribution of the national flag on the occasion.

He said copies of “Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara” song by Shyamlal Gupta of Kanpur should be made available to the common man.

One sapling and a national flag should be distributed to at least 75 farmers at every Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the chief minister said.

He said a cleanliness campaign should be launched in every village and city during the “Swatantrata Saptah and parks should be decorated on the occasion.

PRD jawans would take out cycle rallies while the women groups Mangal Dal would hold marathon runs. Various programmes will also be organised in schools on the occasion. Police bands would play the national song at the martyrs’ memorial.

The celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence began on March 12, 2021 and so far 3500 programmes attended by 4.5 crore people have been organized.

He said Uttar Pradesh hosted azadi@75 New Urban India Conclave in October 2021. Special programmes should be organised to mark birth anniversaries of freedon fighters Mangal Pandey and Chandrashekhar Azad on July 19 and 23, he added.

Special programmes should also be organized to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and the anniversary of Kakori Train Action on August 9, he said.