Hold separate TET for in-service teachers: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to conduct a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers so that they receive more opportunities and no teacher has to face difficulties merely due to lack of opportunity. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the preparations for the UPTET-2026 scheduled for July 2, 3 and 4. (HT file)

The CM was reviewing the preparations at a high-level meeting for the Uttar Pradesh TET-2026, scheduled for July 2, 3 and 4. He said, “Keeping in view the mandatory requirement of the TET, serving teachers should be provided adequate opportunities to establish their eligibility.”

According to sources, nearly 1.80 lakh in-service teachers will be given the opportunity to appear in the separate TET. Recently, the basic education department carried out a survey in which it came to light that a separate TET be conducted for 1.80 lakh serving teachers, an official said.

Yogi said the UPTET-2026 is an extremely important examination linked to the aspirations of lakhs of youth in the state. It was informed in the meeting that a total of 19,94,661 candidates will appear for the examination. Of them, 17,67,180 candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, while 2,27,481 candidates will be appearing from other states.

The examination will include 1,85,791 in-service teachers and 18,08,870 new candidates. A total of 3,88,179 candidates have applied for the primary level, 8,16,436 for the upper primary level and 3,95,023 for both levels.

“Its fairness, transparency and credibility should not be compromised under any circumstances. Conducting the examination is not merely an administrative responsibility but a matter of the government’s accountability towards the future of the youth. Providing every candidate with a safe, well-organised and stress-free environment is the state government’s highest priority,” the CM said.

“A large number of candidates will be coming not only from various UP districts but also from other states. Therefore, adequate arrangements should be ensured at railway stations, bus stands and major transport hubs. Candidates should not face any inconvenience in reaching their examination centres,” Yogi directed.

Additional transportation arrangements should be made in coordination with the UPSRTC, railways and wherever necessary, private local transport operators. Effective traffic management should be ensured in view of the expected rush before and after the examination, the CM said.

He also directed that the prices of food and beverages should not be increased unnecessarily during the movement of a large number of candidates. Through videoconferencing, he instructed all DMs to mandatorily conduct a full rehearsal of all arrangements one day before the examination to ensure its successful and error-free conduct.

“The entire process of storage, transportation and safe dispatch of confidential examination material to the Commission after the examination should be carried out in accordance with the highest security standards,” the CM said

He also directed strict monitoring of attempts to spread rumours, misleading or false information through social media and other platforms, instructing that prompt action be taken in such cases.

Over 96K candidates to take UPTET in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026, scheduled for July 2, 3, and 4 will be held at 46 centres in Lucknow where 96,454 candidates are registered to appear, district administration officials said.

District magistrate Vishak G and joint commissioner of police Babloo Kumar held a meeting on Tuesday with all centre superintendents, nodal officers, sector and static magistrates, and other concerned officials. The DM issued necessary directives to ensure that the examination is conducted in a fair, peaceful and orderly manner.

He said the examination will be held in two shifts on July 2 and 3: from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. On July 4, the examination will be conducted only in the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12 noon.

The DM directed that the main gates of all exam centres be closed 45 minutes prior to the start of the test, with videography of the closure process. No candidate will be permitted entry after this time.

He clarified that carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, other electronic gadgets, bags, purses, belts, goggles, food items or other prohibited objects into the exam centre is strictly forbidden.

During the meeting, the DM said as in previous examinations, help desks would be set up at railway and bus stations. These help desks will provide information regarding the exam, geo-tagged locations of centres and other essential details. He directed that all help desks be made operational by the evening of July 1. Babloo Kumar, JCP, instructed that exam materials be transported to the respective centres under tight security.