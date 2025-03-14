Holi 2025: Lucknow is busy buying the best

Holi preparations in Lucknow are in their final stages. Markets are bustling with shoppers, crowding various shops selling colours, pichkaris, apparels, and savouries. The festive energy is surely on a high. Let's take a look at the different markets of the city. Lucknow markets are bustling with shoppers wrapping their last minute buying(Deepak Gupta/HT)

This year, colour sellers are seeing high demand for gulal. “The sale of herbal gulal is always high. I have ten types of gulal, but herbal is the most sought after. Sales this year are on the rise, and I hope to beat my record of selling 40 kg of gulal a day before Holi, from last year,” says Amar Kaserwani, a makeshift seller from Sadar.

For those who love the traditional way of playing Holi, pichkari buyers are getting a wide variety to choose from. Also, last year's hit entrant, the tank pichkari, has been innovated with new twists to attract kids and youngsters.

A young shop owner, Priyanshi Agarwal from Harish Traders, shares, "Pichkaris and tattoos are all selling like hot cakes. Though Sunday's sales were not as expected, I know the last two days will make up for it. The favorite pichkari this year is the one with Bollywood stars' caricatures printed on it."

Another most in-demand item remains Holi-specific T-shirts.

“White T-shirts are being picked the most, be it for kids or elders. We got a fresh lot of white long and short tees with Holi quotes and pictures, and I have sold my first two lots of stuff in the last few days,” adds Ranjul Kumar Raikar, owner of two makeshift western apparel shops at Aminabad."