Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Holi in police station for possible trouble-makers in Bareilly zone
lucknow news

Holi in police station for possible trouble-makers in Bareilly zone

The Bareilly zone police have come up with an interesting idea to maintain peace on Holi day – they will “invite” people named in disputes to celebrate the festival at police stations of their respective areas to rule out the possibility of any law and order problem
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
HT Image

The Bareilly zone police have come up with an interesting idea to maintain peace on Holi day – they will “invite” people named in disputes to celebrate the festival at police stations of their respective areas to rule out the possibility of any law and order problem.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (Bareilly zone) Avinash Chandra said “people named in disputes, who can cause law and order problem, will have to celebrate Holi at police stations.”

The ADG has directed all police stations of Bareilly zone, which includes Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahajahnpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Amroha districts, to make arrangements for gulal and gujias and sweets for the “guests”.

“It has been observed, over the years, that most of the law and order problems on Holi are caused because of disputes. We want to avoid it this time by calling members of both parties to the police station on the festival where they can meet each other in presence of police officials. The duration for which they will be asked to stay at the police station has been left to the discretion of local police officials,” Chandra said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

237 new cases in Lucknow; 2 doctors, 8 health workers, a teacher test positive

Varanasi, Kanpur to have police commissioner system

NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in ‘fake’ case in Etah

UP students till Class 8 to be promoted without exams

Acting on the orders, the district police chiefs in the zone have asked all police stations to make a list of individuals who are known to have long standing disputes in their areas. The police will then inform such people to report at the police station on Holi day to celebrate the festival there itself.

While the exercise of collecting names is still on, it is expected that close to 500 people will be called to the police stations in the zone on Holi.

Beside this initiative, local police are also in touch with political and religious leaders to ensure peaceful festivities. Meetings of peace committees were also conducted recently at police stations across the state.

The police in the region have taken similar steps in the past also to ensure peace during festivals. In some districts, police issued pink cards to people who were known to cause trouble during festivals, warning them against disturbing law and order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP