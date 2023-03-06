Holika Dahan on intervening night of March 6 and 7, day of colours on March 8: Pandits

Lucknow: Despite confusion about Holika Dahan timing, astrologers are unanimous that the day of playing Holi colours is March 8. Holika Dahan will take place on the intervening night of March 6 and 7, between 12.40 a.m. to 5.56 am (Pic for representation)

Astrologers say colour is played on the day of ‘Parewa’, (first day of the month of Phagun) and Holika Dahan is performed on Purnima (full moon day prior to Parewa).. But this time ‘Bhadra kaal’ starting in the evening of Purnima, there is a debate on the timing of Holika Dahan.

Pandit Rajendra Kumar Pandey of Sadar said, “Everyone knows that Holika Dahan is performed a day before Holi, but most people do not know how the date and time are decided. This year there is some confusion regarding Holika Dahan and Holi. The auspicious time of Holika Dahan is decided keeping three things in mind: the date of the full moon, the time after sunset (called Pradosh Kaal) and the fact whether or not there is Bhadra Kaal. If there is Bhadra along with full moon, Holika Dahan can be done during the Puchha Kaal i.e. towards the end of Bhadra. So here in Lucknow, the Holika Dahan can be performed on the intervening night of March 6 and 7 between 12.40 am to 2 am. because the full moon date will remain till 6.10 on the evening of March 7 and also due to the fact that Holika Dahan is carried out after sunset. Colour would be played on March 8 on the day of Parewa.”

Pandit Ram Keval Tewari of Alambagh said, “This year Holika Dahan will take place on the intervening night of March 6 and 7. The time could be between 12.40 a.m. to 5.56 am. This means Holi will be played only after 24 hours of Holika Dahan which is the rarest of rare occasions.”

He added, “Last time it happened 28 years ago on March 26, 1994. Holika Dahan muhurta was only for a few hours in the night, because that year also the Purnima Tithi fell on two days, starting after sunset and ending before sunset the next day.”

Pandit Surendra Upadhyaya of Ganeshganj said the full moon tithi would start at around 4.30 pm on March 6 March and continue till around 6.10 pm on the the next day. The auspicious time to carry out Holika Dahan is between 12.40 to 2 pm on the night of March 6 and 7. However, Holika Dahan may be performed even till 6 am on March 7.”