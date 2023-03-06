Will comply with CM’s orders, won’t allow obscene songs during Holi, say RWAs

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) and several cultural groups in the city have said they would fully comply with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions to not allow obscene or vulgar songs to be played during Holi celebrations. Members of Uttarakhand Samaj in Lucknow celebrating Holi in a traditional fashion (File)

“We welcome the decision taken by CM Yogi Adityanath, and have directed over 800 apartments, housing societies and high-rise buildings to strictly follow the instructions during Holi Milan and other events,” said Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti president Uma Shankar Dubey.

During a law-and-order review meeting in Gorakhpur last Monday, the CM said legal action must be taken against those who played vulgar songs in public during Holi celebrations in order to stop hooligans from settling personal scores under the garb of festive revelry and also from passing lewd remarks at women.

“We have always supported, and are also campaigning for, peaceful and traditional Holi celebrations. We organise ‘Khari Holi’ wherein a group of men and women dressed in traditional costumes visits home to home singing 100-year-old traditional songs,” said Bharat Singh Bisht, the general secretary of Uttarakhand Maha Parishad in Lucknow.

The state police will also be issuing a detailed advisory to all district magistrates and superintendents of police to crack down on people playing vulgar songs during Holi, department spokesperson AN Tripathi said. “In view of festivals such as Barawafat and Holi, greater vigilance is required against such songs, as they evoke sharp reactions in society. Timely preventive actions are required to curb such tendencies and ensure amity in society,” he said.

Barawafat will be celebrated on March 7 and Holi on March 8.