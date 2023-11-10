Holy Ayodhya app will help devotees light ‘diyas’ from homes at Deepotsav

Within 24 hours of its launching by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Holy Ayodhya mobile app has received over 5,000 bookings from across the country as devotees are willing to become part of Deepotsav celebrations by lighting earthen lamps (diyas) at majestic Ram ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Through Holy Ayodhya app, people can contribute to lightening of earthen lamps by paying a specific amount. (Sourced)

Through this app, people can contribute to lightening of earthen lamps by paying a specific amount. The bookings will close at 5pm on Saturday. The CM launched the app in Ayodhya when the first state cabinet meeting was held there on Thursday.

It is an initiative of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) that had roped in e-commerce company shopclues.com to prepare the app and execute all parts of the project. With the help of this mobile application, anyone can book one to 51 diyas for lighting them at Ram Ki Paidi and other ghats of Ayodhya.

For this facility from the comforts of one’s home, one will have to pay ₹101 for one diya, ₹251 for 11 diyas, ₹501 for 21 diyas and ₹1100 for 51 diyas. The Uttar Pradesh government will aim for the sixth Guinness World Record by lighting 21 lakh earthen diyas on Deepotsav this year. Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority, said the ‘Holy Ayodhya’ app will provide an opportunity to everyone, even those who are residing abroad, to connect with Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

This is not all that the ‘Holy Ayodhya’ mobile application is offering. The first package of ₹101 for one diya includes a digital proof of the participation that will be sent to the devotee online. If the devotees select the second package of ₹251 for 11 diyas, they will also get ‘Prasad’ of Ram Janmabhoomi along with all 11 diyas that will be lit on their behalf by courier.

For those who are selecting the third package of ₹501 for 21 diyas, they will get all diyas, ‘Prasad’, ‘Ramnami Gamchha’ and Saryu water dispatched at their doorstep. In the fourth package of ₹1,100 for 51 diyas, devotees will get ‘Prasad’ of Ramlala, ‘Ramnami Gamchha’, a model of Ram temple and Saryu water apart from all 51 diyas.

“Within a short time, the ‘Holy Ayodhya’ app has been a hit. Had we got more time to launch the app, it would have been a bigger hit,” said Vijesh Poolakkil, associate director (enterprise business), Shopclues, Gurugram.

