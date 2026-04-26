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Home Guard exam begins, 75.33% candidates appear on first day in Uttar Pradesh

The examination, spread over three days (April 25–27), aims at filling 41,424 Home Guard posts in Uttar Pradesh

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination began across 1,053 centres in 74 districts, excluding Shravasti, with a 75.33% turnout on the opening day under extensive security arrangements, senior Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) officials said on Saturday.

Candidates coming out of an exam centre in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

The exercise, spread over three days (April 25–27), began with over 6.35 lakh candidates appearing out of 8.44 lakh. The examination, aimed at filling 41,424 Home Guard posts, is expected to see around 25.32 lakh candidates across multiple shifts.

The first shift on Saturday ran from 10 am to noon, followed by the second from 3pm to 5pm. Entry was allowed only after strict frisking, biometric verification, and retina scans, part of a broader strategy to eliminate impersonation and malpractice.

Despite tight arrangements, authorities reported a few instances of exam-related offences and acted promptly.

In Etah, police busted a forged admit card racket at an examination centre in Saket. The accused, Tejvir Singh, was arrested for allegedly manipulating key details such as roll number, exam timing, and attendance data on a fake admit card. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Officials said further action is underway against those involved in generating the forged document

STATEWIDE ALERT, ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY

Officials said the successful conduct of the first day was ensured through multi-layer security arrangements, including surveillance systems and coordinated deployment of police forces across districts. The state police remained on alert throughout the day.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy, the recruitment board warned of strict legal action against anyone attempting to compromise the examination process. It also advised candidates to stay alert against misinformation and fraudulent intermediaries.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Home Guard exam begins, 75.33% candidates appear on first day in Uttar Pradesh
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