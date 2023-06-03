Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mathura police honour officers killed in 2016 violence

Mathura police honour officers killed in 2016 violence

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 03, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The martyrs were deputed as Mathura SP and Farah police station in-charge when the violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in the city’s Jawahar Bagh.

The Mathura police on Friday honoured two of its officers who died in the line of duty during the June 2, 2016 violence in the city.

Inspector general (Agra Range) Deepak Kumar and senior superintendent of police (SSP)-Mathura Shailesh Pandey paying floral tributes to the portraits of Mukul Duwedi and Santosh Yadav on Friday (HT Photo)
Inspector general (Agra Range) Deepak Kumar and senior superintendent of police (SSP)-Mathura Shailesh Pandey paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mukul Duwedi and Santosh Yadav, who were posted as Mathura SP and Farah police station in-charge when the violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in the city’s Jawahar Bagh.

More than two dozen people were killed while 40 people were injured in the clash as police tried to evict around 3,000 encroachers on the said date.

The mob had used hand grenades on the police and also opened fire with automatic weapons.

violence line of duty
