Hope new UP DGP stops BJP’s tradition of filing false cases: Akhilesh Yadav

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, on the other hand, criticised Congress, Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP governments for misusing the police and official machinery during their reign
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a tweet posted in Hindi that police should become a faith symbol of the public. (PTI)

After Mukul Goel took charge as the new director general of police of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday wrote in a post on Twitter that he hopes the new police chief will “show commitment towards the public.” “Hope…the tradition which was prevailing in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) till now of registering false cases against the public and opposition, will end. The police should become a symbol of faith of the public” the tweet written in Hindi read.

Goel, a 1987 batch officer, succeeded Harish Chandra Awasthy, who retired from the services on Friday. Goel was till now posted as the Additional Director General (Operations) in the Border Security Force (BSF), and his appointment as the new DGP of Uttar Pradesh came on June 30.

Addressing the media after taking charge on Friday, Goel said that he will ensure that law and order is maintained in the state, PTI reported. He stressed on taking the assistance of common people to focus on crime control, and said that police officials should be “sensitive and connected to people” so that the gap between them is reduced and crimes can be checked.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to slam Congress, Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP for misusing the state’s police machinery. In a tweet posted in Hindi, she said under the reign of all the three parties, police and official machinery were not permitted to work impartially.

Mayawati further claimed that under her party’s rule in the state, the government machinery was allowed to run without any bias, even as she pointed out an incident for a party MP being sent to jail for breaking the law.

