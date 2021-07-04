Hope to transform Lucknow into one of India’s three best cities, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inspected the development projects initiated by him for his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. He said he hoped to transform the state capital among the country’s three best cities.

During the inspection, he sat with officials at the construction sites as they briefed him about the likely completion time of the projects.

“I want to develop Lucknow among the three best cities of the country and work is on in that regard,” he said. The ongoing projects include the 104-kilometre Outer Ring Road project, initiated in September 2016. It is being completed in phases.

“Along with the ongoing projects, I have more in mind for Lucknow, but I will discuss all of that only after the present projects are completed,” he said in the presence of Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Gopal Tandon, law minister Brajesh Pathak, lawmakers and Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mukesh Sharma among others.

“Once the Outer Ring Road project is complete, and that is going to happen very soon, it would be immensely helpful in decongesting the state capital,” Rajnath Singh said.

He also said five of the nine flyovers sanctioned at high traffic points in the state capital were completed and work on the rest was on.

Of these, work on the Bansmandi-Lalkuan, Rajajipuram, Tedhipulia and Kukrail flyovers had been completed and these projects were already open for the public now, officials said.

He also inspected the 2.5-kilometre- long two-lane flyover stretch at Imambara, Phoolmandi and Haiderganj tri-section. It was expected to be complete by July-August, Rajnath said.

“I keep on interacting with officials to ensure that there is no let- up in development work,” he said.

“When ready, this will help decongest Victoria Street and increase tourist footfalls at the Imambara,” officials told the defence minister.

He also visited the eight-lane 12 kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road project from Bakshi Ka Talab to Gomti river. It is part of the 30-km section which would link Sitapur Road, Hardoi Road, Mohan Road and the Agra Expressway.

“A 27-kilometre stretch of the project from Sultanpur Road, Kursi Road is already completed and open for the public,” Rajnath’s Lok Sabha representative Diwaker Tripathi said.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, numerous organizations and prominent people from different walks of life met Rajnath Singh at his Dilkusha Colony residence.

Intervention sought

Members of the Lucknow Chikan Handicraft Association met Rajnath Singh to raise the issue of families of such traders registered under GST and who died due to Covid-19 not getting the financial benefit under the Vyapari Durghatna Bima Yojana or the traders’ accident insurance scheme.

They urged his intervention in ensuring that the scheme covered financial compensation for those traders who died of Covid-19.

Prominent doctors meet Rajnath

Some prominent doctors of the city, including renowned pulmonologist Dr BP Singh of Midlands Hospital, Dr Sushil Agarwal (cardiologist), Dr Sanjay Niranjan (paediatrician) and Dr Puneet Mehrotra (gastroenterologist) also met Rajnath. They were part of the delegation that comprised JP Singh, head of Sanskrit Bharti Nyas, Awadh region. Vimal Shukla of Meghdoot Khadi Gramodyog Seva Sansthan was also present.