Hosp sealed as 2 infants die post vaccination

GORAKHPUR The district health officials sealed a private hospital here on Monday after the death of two infants post vaccination.

The incident took place on March 5, in a reputed private hospital in Karim Nagar locality near BRD medical College during bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination and administration of oral polio drops.

Two infants died while another is serious and under treatment in BRD Medical College. Enraged over the negligence of physicians, parents of the kids had staged a dharna at the district magistrate’s office.

Two days later, on March 7, chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey constituted a three -member probe committee and in the light of primary reports, the district authorities sealed the hospital on Monday. A case was also registered against the physicians.

Additional chief medical officer Dr Nandlal said the vial that was used for vaccination and some other vials as well had been dispatched to Lucknow for pathological test and the inquiry team was recording the statement of the staff present at the time of vaccination.

He said district health officials had send a report to top officials in Lucknow and another detailed report would be send to the health directorate along with the pathological test report.