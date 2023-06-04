Housing Board offers concession on flats

Lucknow: A large number of flats of the housing board is lying unsold across the state. Now, the Board has decided to offer 15 percent rebate to homebuyers.

This concession would be available till November 15. (Pic for representation)

However, this concession will be available to those who will pay entire cost of the flat within 60 days of its purchase.

Around 8000 flats of the Housing Board are lying vacant in several cities across the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Neeraj Shukla, additional housing commissioner and secretary, Housing Board, informed that the Board had decided to offer 15 percent rebate to homebuyers.

This concession would be available till November 15, Shukla added.

According to officials, due to high cost the Housing Board has not been able to sell its flats.

The maximum flats (4407) are lying vacant in Ghaziabad. In Meerut, 1910 flats are lying vacant in various schemes. In Kanpur and Moradabad 241 and 103 flats are lying vacant respectively.

In Lucknow, 1742 flats are lying vacant in the Housing Board’s Awadh Vihar and Vrindavan schemes.

LDA flats are costly, poor maintenance

The LDA is not able to sell more than 4000 of its flats due to high cost as compared to private developers, lack of facilities and unkempt common area.

Despite several efforts the development authority is unable to attract people.

Around 4000 flats of the LDA are lying unsold across the city. As compared with flats of private developers, LDA’s flats are costly and lack aesthetics.

According to LDA officials, the development authority’s flats are around 20 per cent costlier compared to private developers.

The LDA is selling flats at the rate of ₹3800 to ₹5500 per sq feet, while private developers are offering flats at cheaper rates and that too in better condition.

