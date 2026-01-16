How an open transformer robbed eight-year-old boy of his hands in Lucknow

Alleged official negligence has dealt a cruel blow to eight-year-old boy, robbing him of both his hands which had to be amputated after he came in contact with an unfenced, live transformer near his home in Senani Vihar Colony of Lucknow’s Bijnor area. On touching the transformer, a powerful electric shock hurled the boy to the ground. (REPRESENTATIVE)

The incident on January 11 has changed his life forever. The boy will never hold a pencil again, nor hit a cricket ball, tie his shoelaces, or wrap his arms around his parents the way he once did.

That evening, the boy was playing near his home. Just a few steps away stood a live transformer, uncovered with exposed wires. On touching the transformer, a powerful electric shock hurled the child to the ground.

By the time his family reached him, the boy was fighting for his life. He was rushed to the burn unit of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where doctors struggled to save him. Severe electrical burns had ravaged both his arms. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the damage was irreversible. To stop infection and keep him alive, surgeons had no choice but to amputate both his hands.

On Thursday, the boy lay in a hospital bed, staring at his bandaged arms. His mother, Savitri Pal, sat beside him, breaking down again and again. “He wanted to become a police officer,” she says softly. “Tell me, what was my child’s fault? Why is he paying for someone else’s carelessness?”

His father, Rakesh Pal, a daily-wage labourer, is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“Children become their parents’ hands when they grow up,” he says, his voice trembling.

“But my son will grow up without hands. I don’t know where to go or whom to beg for help. No one from LESA is even ready to listen.”

Residents of the colony say the disaster was waiting to happen. According to them, the transformer had been lying open for months. Complaints were made. Warnings were issued. Nothing changed.

“We told them repeatedly that it was dangerous, especially for children,” said local resident Rajveer Rajput. “No one took action. Now an innocent child has paid the price.”

The boy faces a future filled with uncertainty. He will need long-term medical care, psychological counselling, and costly rehabilitation, including artificial limbs. For a family that survives on daily wages, the burden is overwhelming.

Child rights activists and women’s organisations have called the incident a preventable tragedy, not an accident.

Madhu Garg of AIDWA said the case exposes a disturbing disregard for human life.

“This reflects the callous attitude of LESA (Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration) officials. We will meet MVVNL (Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd) and LESA authorities to demand strict action and adequate compensation. A child without hands, born into a poor family, faces unimaginable hardship.”

Responding to the incident, LESA chief engineer Mehfooz Alam said a team led by the superintending engineer has been constituted to investigate the matter.

“We have sought a report within 48 hours. If the incident is found to have occurred due to LESA’s fault, compensation will be paid as per rules,” he said.