How young techies rose to the Covid challenges!

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has thrown lives out of gear
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Several Lucknowites and techies from various regions extended a helping hand (Shutterstock)

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has thrown lives out of gear. During the peak of the wave, many out there struggled for life-saving medicines, hospital admission and oxygen. Several Lucknowites and techies from various regions extended a helping hand and came up with bots, websites and handles to provide verified information that helped people in need.

We feature some of them who rose to the occasion and did their bit for the society.

Lucknowite and software engineer Bhavya Chandra with her flat-mate Noopur Jain came up with a bot that works with Telegram chat app @Info_covid_lko_bot. “Instead of website we came up with bot as nowadays people are more chat friendly. We started with Lucknow but now it has presence throughout the country with help of group of volunteers with updated verified information about beds, medicines, oxygen and other requirements. Users too can update information on bot and people have made good use of it during the tough times,” informed the young engineer from Singapore.

Shrishti Sahu, Bhavya Chandra & Amrita Singh (Sourced)

IIM-Lucknow final year student Amrita Singh developed a website Compiledcovidresources which contains information of initiatives by government, private and social organisations that can be of help to Covid-19 patients.

“Since I study in Lucknow but currently based in Delhi, so I thought to pool of information of both cities and updated it pan-India which is now available in 10 languages. During the peak, the focus was on real-time availability of testing, beds, medicines, oxygen and meals. Now, the thrust is more on relief and rehabilitation — like adoption of kids who have orphaned, help to widows, financial aid to families,” said Amrita who ensures every information is verified and update with proper links.

Lucknow-resident Shrishti Sahu, couldn’t find hospital admission in the city and had to travel all the way to Delhi to get proper treatment, developed verified Covid leads. “Siddhant Nahta from Mumbai joined hand us along with our 200 volunteers we add, and update verified as well as trustworthy leads. Resources available on the platform are for oxygen, ICU beds, medicine, nursing/doctor consults and food delivery service,” she said.

Not just them but several other social media groups have come as saviours when Covid patients and their family members needed them most. “I am far from my city and country but through technology and applying my knowledge this is little what I can do for my people. Who knows what information can save someone’s life,” added Bhavya.

