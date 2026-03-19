HPCL plant double murder: Slain official’s family to get arms licenses; alleges threats, neglect, cover-up

The Pilibhit district administration has approved gun licenses for the father and wife of a slain Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) official who was posted at the plant in Badaun. The move follows allegations by the family of threats, administrative inaction, plus an attempted cover-up of the double murder. Representational image (Sourced)

Harshit Mishra, assistant chief manager, a resident of Puranpur, Pilibhit district, was shot dead along with deputy general manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta on March 12 at the compressed biogas plant operated by HPCL in Sajni village under Musa Jhaag police station.

The Naib Tehsildar of Puranpur completed the paperwork for the gun licenses with Mishra’s father and wife on Tuesday. District magistrate Gyanendra Singh said the necessary legal proceedings were underway. “Arm licenses would be granted soon to the family of the deceased HPCL officer,” he stated.

Mishra’s immediate family, including his father, mother, wife, and maternal uncle, was escorted under tight security to Badaun.

Earlier, on Monday, Bilsi Sunil Kumar Singh, circle officer (CO), visited Mishra’s residence as a representative of the Badaun superintendent of police (SP). Mishra’s father handed over a written complaint in a sealed envelope along with a pen drive containing purported evidence.

The victim’s father, Sushil Mishra, spoke to the SP Badaun over the phone. He alleged authorities were attempting to suppress facts after the incident. “There should be a fair and transparent investigation,” he appealed.

Harshit’s mother, Rani Mishra, issued a stark warning, “The family would resort to self-immolation if satisfactory action is not taken within a week.” She maintained that her son “was targeted because of his honesty and refusal to bow to pressure.”

Harshit’s wife, Sumati Mishra, alleged her husband “had been under sustained pressure and intimidation” in the days before the murder. She claimed he was reluctant to attend the meeting but “was repeatedly pressured by senior officials” to be present.

“A senior official at the meeting received multiple calls from the main accused during the proceedings,” she alleged. Her husband briefly stepped out to inform her about “these suspicious calls.”

Sumati further alleged that her husband faced continuous harassment, with the accused intercepting his vehicle on the road. She said Harshit had sought protection from the district magistrate and SP, filing formal complaints. He had also met a local MLA, but the family claims no effective action followed.

Ajay Pratap Singh, who surrendered shortly after the killings, has been sent to jail. Police have identified eight additional suspects, including the driver of the plant’s Bolero vehicle, all in custody. Inspector Virendra Tomar confirmed that further action would be taken based on evidence. “More names may be added to the case as the investigation progresses,” he said.