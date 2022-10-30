HT event today: Dy-CM Maurya to speak on ‘UP and the Road to 2024’

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be the chief guest at an event jointly organised by Hindustan Times and HTDS (HT Digital Streams), themed on ‘UP and the Road to 2024’ at hotel Hyatt Regency, on Sunday evening (October 30).

Maurya will share his thoughts on various burning political issues, rural revamp mission that he has been tasked with, among other issues.

After the freewheeling discussion, Maurya will be giving away the HT Digital Streams (HTDS) Excellence Award to achievers from various walks of life. Approximately 50 Individuals have been identified for the Awards. These awardees are from Lucknow and Kanpur.

A number of entrepreneurs, social workers and professionals have done exceptional work in the last few years during and after the Coronavirus period. While sustaining in adverse conditions, they contributed significantly for the betterment of the city and other people as well.

These entrepreneurs and professionals are very creative and innovated new products, services and processes as well to provide innovative services to remain competitive in the domestic and global market.

To encourage such innovative efforts and promote their spirit in larger interest of qualitative development of city and people, either in the field of health, business, education or any kind of service related activity, HT Digital Streams Ltd recognises the contributions of these individuals for their outstanding performance and motivate and encourage them by conferring awards at Central and Eastern UP Regions.

This event has been sponsored by Hyundai Motors, Medanta Hospital and Gopal Badri Saraf.