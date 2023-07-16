Schoolchildren formed a human chain to spread the message of groundwater conservation at the 1090 intersection here on Sunday.

Students form human chain to raise awareness on water conservation at 1090 intersection in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The occasion was inauguration of Groundwater Week by Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh who also flagged off ‘Jal Marathon’ from here to Banda.

On the occasion, the schoolchildren took a pledge to save groundwater and raised awareness slogans for water harvesting and conservation like ‘Ghar ka pani ghar mein, khet ka pani khet mein’.

The kids and members of the voluntary organisations who participated in the event, carried posters with messages to save water.

Street plays were also organised on the occasion based on the theme of saving water. School children, NCC cadets, children of scout guides and voluntary organisations formed a human chain to raise awareness to save water at the Gomti river front.

This programme was organised by the Ground Water Department. The Jal Shakti minister met the participants and told them about the importance of water harvesting and conservation.