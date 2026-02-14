Human interference shrinking water source of Southern Lko: Study

In a recent research, Birbal Sahani Institute of Palaeobotany (BSIP) scientists have inferred that Hulas Khera’s Karela Lake, if saved, can become a lifeline for the Southern Lucknow region. The Karela Lake, the ox bow lake at Hulas khera is shrinking. Scientists say if proper steps are not taken, the water body may be lost. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Over a period of some 6,000 years, the study found how the region has encountered different rainfall patterns - causing drought and flash floods between various periods. It also found that while the monsoon fluctuations and climate change might not be mitigated, the major problem - human interference impact - can be prevented.

Binita Phartiyal, one of the key BSIP scientists who was part of the research, said that variations in the sediment profile from the Hulas Khera section in the Central Ganga Plain, reflect catchment erosion linked to shifts in rainfall patterns.

“We found that the Central Ganga Plain as whole and Hulas Khera as part of it has been largely inhabited by people leading to anthropogenic impact on the topology. We verify periods where there are good monsoons and drought. During the intensified monsoon periods, a lot of material came to the basin near the mount and during the drought periods vegetation used to be dead while sediment to the catchment to the lake received coarser materials,” Phartiyal said.

The climate change was quite evident through the research, she said that the monsoonal fluctuations clearly showed how the Karela lake contracted and expanded several times. For example, the sediments in the area showed floodplain deposits during the period between 5400-3000.

Villagers use the periphery of the lake for farming which was even shared by one of the villagers residing in Hulas Khera when the reporter visited the site. “The lake used to be deep back in my childhood but the water has reduced significantly over the years,” said Shivkumar, 59.

The scientists are of the opinion that policy makers must put a curb on the ox bow lake so that the ground water table and the waterbody can be saved.

Environmentalist Venkatesh Dutta also said that the region has recorded a shrinkage by 90% in the last five decades. “This can be an important future water reserve for the Southern part of Lucknow. The Mohanlalganj area consisted of a chain of ox bow lakes. However, similar to all other sides of the city, the rampant development led to shrinking of the Karela lake. It can become a good source to restore flood water and water sources during drought. It is said that at least 5% blue landscape can only help in maintaining the green landscape and the reality is Hulas Khera’s ox bow lake has recorded a decline of over 90% in the last 50 years,” said Dutta.