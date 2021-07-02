Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Humid weather spell to continue in UP
lucknow news

Humid weather spell to continue in UP

The state MET department said that rains will resume once the high pressure area over the state subsides sometime next week
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The hot and humid weather conditions will continue to prevail across the state in the coming days. “There is very little possibility of rain in UP in the next 24 hours because of a high-pressure zone which has developed over the state. The monsoon rain will resume when pressure zone subsides by mid next week,” said director, state metrological department, JP Gupta.

Humidity and rise in temperature caused by a halt in monsoon rain have made things unbearable across Uttar Pradesh. While the maximum temperature is hovering around 40 degrees mark, the relative humidity has been recorded over 60% in the last few days, say the data of the Indian metrological department.

Night temperature has also recorded a rise in the last few days. Many parts of the state have recorded temperature over 30 degrees during night. The state capital on Friday recorded maximum temperature of 38 degrees, which was one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was 29 degrees, two degrees above normal, accompanied by 60% relative humidity. The city will experience similar weather conditions on Saturday too, said MeT department.

Meanwhile, advising people to stay hydrated, a city physician Dr Rishab Singh said, “People should keep a balanced liquid input to maintain proper hydration and should take light diet. One should also restrict going out in the sun, especially in the afternoon, if possible.”

