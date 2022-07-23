‘I love the way Lucknow is rooted in its khane ki parampara’

Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani is impressed with the blend of Lucknow’s old-world charm and modernity, keeping alive the tradition of food culture.

On his visit to the state capital, he says, “I love its old-world charm, it’s very non-pretentious — jo hai so hai! I love the whole culture and different mix of food here. What makes Lucknow very special is the history and flavours behind the food. It’s a place which has preserved itself and it is rooted in its khane ki parampara. If you see Gomti Nagar and other modern localities, it gives a feel of a metro city but people are purist when it comes to eating habits.”

Ratnani feels every place needs to move to the future while carrying the traditions along.

“We need to stick with our ancient flavours whereas we need go forward in terms of hygiene — creating awareness among food vendors and stall owners about food poisoning and cross-contamination. There is lot of science involved if you talk about our traditional food and that’s the reason, they have a number of side dish combos to balance it right. Still, I hope we can reduce the usage of oil from our traditional platter.”

Chef and TV anchor recently went on a food trial during his stay. “I started with breakfast at Netram — puri served with pumpkin, aloo sabzi, raita and all. Thereafter, we savoured kebabs at Tundey, went to Idrees biryani stall but in vain as it was closed so we had quick visit to Bhool Bhuliya and Imambara. Then, had kulcha nihari at Raheem’s, had a look at original Tundey at Akbari Gate and finally had sweets at Radhey Lal Parampara. I picked-up laal peda and milk cake for family.”

Next trip Ratnani has decided to focus on traditional home-kitchen experience.

“As a chef you learn in different ways — books, travel, meeting people but there is another school of learning that is our homes. Each household has a different story. Home cooked food is very different from restaurants and that the reason I love visiting homes to try to learn something new.”

Ratnani feels, “Everybody has upped their game in food segment. Even at home people are learning about different kinds of oils, importance of seasonal food, balancing of menu and have become quite urban.”

On a parting note, he shares some tips, “Eat in season, don’t eat too much carbs, balance your food with protein, carb and fibre and reduce red meat in diet.” He was in city for Vicky goes Inox culinary conversation held at a city mall.

