I will go to Sambhal and help people get justice: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he will visit Sambhal to help the affected people get justice. Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district last month leading to the killing of four men over a survey of a local mosque. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Speaking to media in Kanpur, the SP chief said, “We want the people of Sambhal to be helped and get justice. We will fight continuously for it. We will raise the matter in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha and get justice.”

“The BJP government is not following the Constitution and the law and that is why they do not abide by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Why is the BJP government not able to see Mount Kailash and Mansarovar. If they have courage, let’s go towards Kailash and Mansarovar and we will accompany them,” Yadav said.

“The BJP is doing injustice to the weak people. They (BJP) bow down before the powerful. BJP’s fake patriots should tell whether they will build the Rezang La War Memorial at the same place where China has demolished it,” he added.

“BJP people do not speak against China as they do not have the courage to do so. BJP does not have answers to the big questions of the country,” Yadav alleged.

“The government wants to scare people. A Samajwadi Party delegation led by LoP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey was not allowed to go to Sambhal. Even LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to go there,” he said.

“The government has put the victims of Sambhal incident in jail by filing false cases against them. When an SP delegation went to meet them in jail to ask about their pain and sufferings, the government suspended the jailer,” Yadav alleged.

Attacking CM Yogi Adityanath over the latter’s statement, the SP chief said, “Talking about DNA does not suit the CM. He should not use such language while wearing saffron clothes. Is he a scientist who talks about DNA? But still if the chief minister talks about DNA, we all want to get our DNA checked. The chief minister should also get his DNA checked.”