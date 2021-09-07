ICCCC in Lucknow receives more than two dozen calls in two days

The Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCCC)—an initiative of the district administration to handle Covid 19 cases – is now dealing with queries relating to dengue and vector-borne diseases. Within two days of the district administration extending the ICCCC services to people suffering from dengue or vector-borne-diseases, the centre has recorded more than two dozen phone calls.

“ICCCC’s services have now been extended to patients suffering from various vector-borne diseases, in order to provide them a one-stop solution, as we did when Covid-19 was at its peak. On the very first day (September 5), when the helpline was launched, we received more than 11 calls. The number of calls increased subsequently. The callers basically enquired about the symptoms relating to vector-borne diseases, the threat of which is looming large now,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Prakash said that callers also consulted doctors at the ICCCC. “Callers also called to avail the Hello Doctor service on which doctors give free consultation and medication to callers,” the DM said.

On September 5, the administration had released a dedicated helpline number—0522-4523000 to ensure help to people suffering from dengue or other vector-borne diseases.

The DM said that under the service, on getting a call, the executive at the ICCCC would take information from the person like the mobile number and address. If the person calling is showing dengue/malaria-like symptoms, the trained executive would then contact the nearest community health centre in order to get a dengue test conducted at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in coordination with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the administration would also ensure an anti-larval fogging drive and sanitisation of the area from where the dengue patient called. Also, the ICCCC will also ensure hospitalisation of the patient, depending upon his/her condition, similar to what the centre did when Covid-19 cases were at their peak.