ICSE and ISC result 2026: Despite rare disease, Class 12 Lucknow girl scores 91.5% marks

Showing indefatigable spirit despite suffering from a rare disease, a Class 12 (ISC) student scored 91.5%. Aarushi Kapoor from Seth MR Jaipuria School, Lucknow, is in the grip of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH)—a neurological disorder caused by cerebrospinal fluid leaking through the brain nerves which reduces the brain’s size due to pressure.

Aarushi Kapoor from Seth MR Jaipuria School, Lucknow, is in the grip of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH)—a neurological disorder caused by cerebrospinal fluid leaking through the brain nerves. (Sourced)

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“I underwent a surgery called brain stenting which helps check the reduction in the brain’s size. It is not easy to study and write exams with this disease. It often causes severe headaches. One stops seeing for quite some time due to swelling in the eyes when CSF liquid puts pressure on the brain and reduces its size,” said Aarushi while celebrating her success with several other children at her school.

She did not appear in the pre-board exam in October and November as she was travelling to different hospitals in Lucknow, Chennai and Gurgaon to get her problem addressed. She wants to become a chartered accountant like her parents Ruchi Kapoor and Ashish Kapoor.

Lauding her effort, school principal Promini Chopra said, “It requires a lot of guts to write exams for a child who is under so much pain. We are proud to have such brave children in our school who are shining examples for others to overcome their problems and face the harsh reality of life bravely.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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