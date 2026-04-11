...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ideals of Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal mooted for just society

The thought was expressed at a day-long national seminar, “Education as the Foundation of Inclusive Development: In the Vision of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule”

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:21 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Following the ideals of GLAD - Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal - can lead to a just, equitable, and empowered society, said Sanjay Paswan, former minister of state, ministry of education on Saturday.

Dignitaries at the day-long seminar organised in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

He was speaking as the chief guest during a day-long national seminar, “Education as the Foundation of Inclusive Development: In the Vision of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule” that marked the beginning of a four-day series of academic and cultural programmes, seminars, and competitions at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Saturday.

The event was presided over by prof Raj Kumar Mittal, vice-chancellor. Other distinguished dignitaries present on the dais included guest of honour, prof Sadanand K Bhonsle, head of the Hindi department, Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

Paswan said it is important to understand problems in depth to bring positive change in society. “Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar regarded Mahatma Jyotiba Phule as one of his four major mentors. While the condition of marginalised communities was once pitiable, today they are emerging with dignity and recognition, owing to the efforts of great social reformers,” said Paswan.

On this occasion, the Electronic Multimedia Research Centre (Media Centre), BBAU, screened an inspiring documentary showcasing Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s life, struggles, social reforms, and contributions to education.

An exhibition displaying items related to rural industries, handicrafts, traditional arts, and local products was also set up. Additionally, a debate competition on the topic “Viksit Bharat Samaveshi Vikas ka Aadhar: Dr. Ambedkar ki Drishti Me” was organised for students. A slogan competition on the theme “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Architect of Social Justice” was also conducted.

 
ambedkar gandhi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ideals of Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal mooted for just society
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ideals of Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal mooted for just society
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.