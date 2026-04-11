Following the ideals of GLAD - Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal - can lead to a just, equitable, and empowered society, said Sanjay Paswan, former minister of state, ministry of education on Saturday.

Dignitaries at the day-long seminar organised in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

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He was speaking as the chief guest during a day-long national seminar, “Education as the Foundation of Inclusive Development: In the Vision of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule” that marked the beginning of a four-day series of academic and cultural programmes, seminars, and competitions at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Saturday.

The event was presided over by prof Raj Kumar Mittal, vice-chancellor. Other distinguished dignitaries present on the dais included guest of honour, prof Sadanand K Bhonsle, head of the Hindi department, Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

Paswan said it is important to understand problems in depth to bring positive change in society. “Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar regarded Mahatma Jyotiba Phule as one of his four major mentors. While the condition of marginalised communities was once pitiable, today they are emerging with dignity and recognition, owing to the efforts of great social reformers,” said Paswan.

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{{^usCountry}} In his presidential address, Mittal highlighted Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s contributions, stating that he provided a new direction to society through education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his presidential address, Mittal highlighted Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s contributions, stating that he provided a new direction to society through education. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but a powerful tool for awakening society and bringing transformation. Real social change is possible only when individuals are economically empowered and the students must engage in business and entrepreneurship to become self-reliant and contribute to economic development. Creativity enhances the effectiveness of work and provides society with a strong and progressive direction and persistence is the key to success,” said Mittal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but a powerful tool for awakening society and bringing transformation. Real social change is possible only when individuals are economically empowered and the students must engage in business and entrepreneurship to become self-reliant and contribute to economic development. Creativity enhances the effectiveness of work and provides society with a strong and progressive direction and persistence is the key to success,” said Mittal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he encouraged youth to use technology positively and contribute meaningfully toward achieving the vision of a ‘Developed India’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he encouraged youth to use technology positively and contribute meaningfully toward achieving the vision of a ‘Developed India’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While referring to the book Tritiya Ratna, Bhonsle explained how it exposes social evils and spreads awareness. “Women play an integral role in society - the values imparted by a mother often surpass those taught by many teachers. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule contributed to promoting education among marginalized sections and women. True social uplift is possible only by eliminating ignorance and prioritising knowledge, ethics, and skill development,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While referring to the book Tritiya Ratna, Bhonsle explained how it exposes social evils and spreads awareness. “Women play an integral role in society - the values imparted by a mother often surpass those taught by many teachers. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule contributed to promoting education among marginalized sections and women. True social uplift is possible only by eliminating ignorance and prioritising knowledge, ethics, and skill development,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On this occasion, the Electronic Multimedia Research Centre (Media Centre), BBAU, screened an inspiring documentary showcasing Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s life, struggles, social reforms, and contributions to education.

An exhibition displaying items related to rural industries, handicrafts, traditional arts, and local products was also set up. Additionally, a debate competition on the topic “Viksit Bharat Samaveshi Vikas ka Aadhar: Dr. Ambedkar ki Drishti Me” was organised for students. A slogan competition on the theme “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Architect of Social Justice” was also conducted.

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