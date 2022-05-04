Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
lucknow news

Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials

Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night
UP Energy Minister makes surprise inspection. (Pic for representation only)
Published on May 04, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults.

He asked the officials to identify deficiencies and work to remove the same, to minimise the occurrence of local power breakdowns. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem.

The minister said the power situation was comparatively better than most neighbouring states. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.

“The power supply position has improved dramatically in a short time, and we will create a system that will give no chance for complaint in future,” Sharma said.

