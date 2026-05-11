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‘If people stop buying gold, how will we survive?’: Lucknow jewellery traders stage protest

Association members claimed that around 30,000 families depend directly on the trade in the city, while over 1 lakh families are indirectly associated with the sector through craftsmanship, polishing, transportation, designing and allied activities

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Jewellery traders and workers associated with Lucknow’s sarafa industry staged a protest at Powerhouse crossing in Ashiana on Monday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for postponing purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year to save foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis. They claimed the remarks could severely affect the city’s traditional jewellery trade and the livelihoods dependent on it.

Members of the Lucknow Mahanagar Sarafa Association and bullion traders stage a protest at Ashiana after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging citizens to refrain from purchasing gold for a year, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Raising slogans, members of the Lucknow Sarafa Association said the statement triggered anxiety within the jewellery market at a time when traders were already struggling with rising gold prices, weak consumer demand and economic uncertainty. Police personnel were deployed at the site to maintain order, though the protest remained peaceful throughout.

According to traders, Lucknow has nearly 6,000 sarafa and jewellery establishments employing thousands of workers directly and indirectly. Association members claimed that around 30,000 families depend directly on the trade in the city, while over one lakh families are indirectly associated with the sector through craftsmanship, polishing, transportation, designing and allied activities.

Lucknow Sarafa Association president Manish Kumar Varma said public appeals discouraging gold purchases could impact retail demand and place additional pressure on small and medium traders.

Association members submitted a memorandum highlighting the contribution of the sarafa trade to employment generation and local economic activity. They urged policymakers to differentiate between reducing non-essential imports and discouraging an entire domestic trade ecosystem that sustains lakhs of workers across the country.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘If people stop buying gold, how will we survive?’: Lucknow jewellery traders stage protest
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘If people stop buying gold, how will we survive?’: Lucknow jewellery traders stage protest
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