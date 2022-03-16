If there’s Kashmir Files, Lakhimpur Files, too, should be made: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if the film Kashmir Files could be made, then there should be a movie Lakhimpur Files also.

He also said his party had achieved a moral victory in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

His comment on Lakhimpur Files came in response to a question by reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sitapur. It was his first visit outside Lucknow since the UP assembly poll results. The SP won 111 seats while its two allies (Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) together bagged 14 seats. The BJP returned to power with 255 seats and its two allies (Apna Dal-S and Nishad party) got 18 seats together.

“Your Sitapur is a neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri. If a movie came up on Kashmir Files, then a film can be made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also,” Akhilesh said.

He was referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 3, 2021. Violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri district on that day after an SUV (sports utility vehicle) allegedly belonging to a son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ mowed down four farmers and a journalist. Three others were killed in the violence that followed. The entire incident happened during a protest against three central farm laws (which the Union government subsequently withdrew ahead of the assembly polls).

In a veiled reference to Kashmir Files, Akhilesh’s alliance partner and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary had in a tweet said on Monday: “Cut fee on petrol and diesel. Reduce tax on farmers’ tractors and farm implements. What’s the point in declaring a movie tax-free.”

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, have made the Kashmir Files tax free.

Akhilesh visited Mahmudabad town of Sitapur to attend the final prayers of Mahendra Verma, the elder brother of SP MLA Narendra Verma.

Commenting on the UP polls, Akhilesh said: “The SP and allies had a moral victory in the polls. The public treats the SP as the alternative to the BJP. Our seats and vote share have increased significantly. On the other hand, the BJP’s seats have come down. The BJP seats will go down further in the future.”

He said that the fundamental issues of inflation and unemployment that concerned the youth were still there.

“The BJP will have to address the issue of unemployment,” he said.

Later in a statement issued by the party, Akhilesh said: “The resumption of price rise, poor law and order, and atrocities soon after the elections has triggered further anger in public towards the BJP. This is true that the BJP intends to stay in power through deception and misuse of power. The way the BJP has formed the government is not hidden from the people. The BJP won through EVMs, the SP won the moral victory. The BJP has weakened”.

After a stray bull briefly brought his convoy to a halt during the Lucknow-Sitapur journey, Akhilesh tweeted: “Safar mein saand toh milengey...joh chal sako toh chalo. Bada kathin hai UP mein safar, joh chal sako toh chalo (There will be bulls crossing your path, so move if you can. It’s a difficult journey in UP, so move if you can).” He posted a video clip of the incident with the verse.