Tue, Dec 09, 2025
IG-led SIT to probe illegal trade, trafficking of Codeine syrup

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Team tasked with investigating illegal financial transactions linked to the smuggling network, diversion of pharmaceutical stock, inter-state supply routes and criminal linkages, illicit wealth generated through the racket

LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by inspector-general of police (law and order) LR Kumar to conduct a coordinated, multi-agency probe into the illegal sale, storage and organised trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups. The decision comes amid mounting evidence of a large-scale diversion racket operating across multiple districts in the state, an official statement said.

The team has been directed to ensure time-bound and high-quality disposal of all related investigations across districts. (Pic for representation)
The team has been directed to ensure time-bound and high-quality disposal of all related investigations across districts. (Pic for representation)

Senior superintendent of police, STF, Sushil Ghule Chandrabhanu, and assistant commissioner (headquarters), Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Akhilesh Kumar Jain, have been named as members, stated an order issued by the home department.

The order notes that several FIRs have been registered in different districts regarding the organised diversion and black-market sale of codeine-laced cough syrup, and the investigation so far has revealed inter-district and inter-departmental linkages, necessitating a centralised probe.

The newly formed SIT has been tasked with investigating illegal financial transactions linked to the codeine smuggling network, diversion of pharmaceutical stock, inter-state supply routes and criminal linkages, illicit wealth generated through the racket and initiating processes for extradition of accused who have fled abroad.

The team has been directed to ensure time-bound and high-quality disposal of all related investigations across districts. A comprehensive report of its findings must be submitted to the state government within one month.

The order was digitally signed by secretary Mohit Gupta and communicated to the DGP, senior officials of the home department, FSDA and information & public relations department for necessary action.

News / Cities / Lucknow / IG-led SIT to probe illegal trade, trafficking of Codeine syrup
