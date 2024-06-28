 IGNOU to launch MBA in health care and hospital management in July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IGNOU to launch MBA in health care and hospital management in July 2024

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 29, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The eligibility criteria for admission to this programme is that the candidate must have obtained at least 50% marks in graduation

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start an MBA in health care and hospital management (MBAHCHM) from the July 2024 admission session, announced Manorama Singh, the senior regional director of IGNOU’s Lucknow regional centre.

For Representation Only (File)
For Representation Only (File)

Giving brief information about the new MBA programme, Singh apprised about MBAHCHM that the programme has been developed by eminent experts from various universities, hospitals, management institutes, and AICTE who have expertise in management, hospital administration, and public health. After completing this course, learners will be able to make significant contributions to health services at the national and international levels.

This programme has a total of 112 credits in 4 semesters. There are 7 papers in the first and second semesters, each paper carrying four credits. There will be specialised courses in the third and fourth semesters. Students will have to do a project in the third semester and give practical too. Students will also have to do an internship in a hospital or health care association for 3 months during the programme.

The eligibility criteria for admission to this programme is that the candidate must have obtained at least 50% marks in graduation. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must have obtained at least 45% marks in graduation.

Fees structure

The fee for the first and second semester will be 15,500. The fee for the business problem course is 19,500. However, in the fourth semester, students will have to pay a fee of 17,500.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / IGNOU to launch MBA in health care and hospital management in July 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On