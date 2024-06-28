IGNOU to launch MBA in health care and hospital management in July 2024

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will start an MBA in health care and hospital management (MBAHCHM) from the July 2024 admission session, announced Manorama Singh, the senior regional director of IGNOU’s Lucknow regional centre. For Representation Only (File)

Giving brief information about the new MBA programme, Singh apprised about MBAHCHM that the programme has been developed by eminent experts from various universities, hospitals, management institutes, and AICTE who have expertise in management, hospital administration, and public health. After completing this course, learners will be able to make significant contributions to health services at the national and international levels.

This programme has a total of 112 credits in 4 semesters. There are 7 papers in the first and second semesters, each paper carrying four credits. There will be specialised courses in the third and fourth semesters. Students will have to do a project in the third semester and give practical too. Students will also have to do an internship in a hospital or health care association for 3 months during the programme.

The eligibility criteria for admission to this programme is that the candidate must have obtained at least 50% marks in graduation. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must have obtained at least 45% marks in graduation.

Fees structure

The fee for the first and second semester will be ₹15,500. The fee for the business problem course is ₹19,500. However, in the fourth semester, students will have to pay a fee of ₹17,500.