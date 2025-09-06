IGP’s Jupiter hall goes hi-tech, Mercury, Mars halls next in line

One of the city’s largest convention centers till now, the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), has entered a new phase with a modern makeover. The Jupiter Auditorium, its biggest hall, has been fully upgraded by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly developed hall on Saturday and laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Mercury and Mars Auditoriums, a release by the Authority on Saturday, read. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the Jupiter Auditorium of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

The Jupiter Auditorium now boasts airport-style public address systems, allowing simultaneous communication with people in galleries and pavilions. The LDA has also introduced acoustic paneling, synchronised LED and focus lighting, a modern stage setup, an advanced sound system, new furniture, and carpeting. In addition, the VIP room, corridors, and lobby have been refurbished to match international standards.

Praising the LDA for its efforts, the chief minister said the facelift of IGP would further strengthen Lucknow’s image as a hub of national and international events.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said to ensure world-class facilities, the LDA is carrying out an upgrade worth ₹17.60 crore across IGP’s auditoriums. As part of this project, the 1,500-seat Jupiter Auditorium has already been renovated, while Mercury and Mars halls will undergo renovation next.

Kumar explained that due to heavy booking schedules, renovation work is being executed in three phases. In the first phase, Jupiter Auditorium has been upgraded. In the second, the 600-seat Mars Hall will be renovated, followed by the 400-seat Mercury Hall in the third phase.

He added that in the past four years, IGP bookings have generated nearly ₹32 crore in revenue, which is now being reinvested into the renovation and modernisation of the facility.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by principal secretary (housing) P Guruprasad, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, and other dignitaries.