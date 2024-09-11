IIIT Lucknow inks MoU with Guj-based univ to bolster national security

LUCKNOW The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITL) Lucknow and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, an institution under the Union home ministry, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance national security through technology. Tailored training programmes will be developed for law enforcement officials, incorporating the latest technological advancements to enhance their skills and effectiveness in the field. (Sourced)

The collaboration is expected to bring about impactful initiatives wherein the institutions will engage in research projects aimed at exploring new technologies and methodologies for improving national security and policing practices, the institute said in a press release.

Besides, the partnership will explore and implement advanced technological tools to improve public safety and streamline policing processes.

Arun Mohan Sherry, director, IIIT Lucknow, said, “Our collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University represents a significant step forward in combining technological innovation with law enforcement practices. We are excited to work together to develop solutions that will enhance security and safety in our communities.”

Maj Gen Deepak Mehra, a senior representative of the RRU said, “This MoU is a testament to our commitment to integrating technology with policing and national security. We look forward to working closely with IIIT Lucknow to advance our shared goals and contribute to the development of more effective law enforcement strategies.”

The MoU signing ceremony held recently was attended by representatives from both the institutions.

The partnership aligns with RRU vice chancellor prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel’s vision to promote interdisciplinary approaches in internal security and policing.

“The aim is to enhance the operational capabilities of national security agencies through innovative and effective technological solutions. The collaboration also aims to harness the potential of both institutions towards building a technologically resilient Viksit Bharat,” the institute said.

About Rashtriya Raksha University

(RRU) is a pioneer institution of national security and policing dedicated to the study and research of internal security, policing, and related disciplines. With a focus on fostering interdisciplinary approaches and innovative solutions, RRU plays a pivotal role in advancing national security in India.