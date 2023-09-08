IIIT-A’s 18th convocation today, 615 students to get degrees

PRAYAGRAJ: As many as 615 students will be awarded degrees at the 18th Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) to be held in the main auditorium of the institute’s campus in Jhalwa from 4pm on Saturday.

IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone (centre) talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Founder chairman, National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Harish S Mehta will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest while Prof Sunil S Bhagwat, director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune will grace the occasion as the guest of honour, as per IIIT-A officials.

Anand Deshpande, chairman, Board of Governors, IIIT-A, will preside over the convocation ceremony, they added.

Talking to media persons, Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A said besides 615 degrees, the institute would also award 22 different medals to meritorious students during the ceremony.

The director informed that Harish Mehta, a doyen of Indian IT, was known to be the driving force behind galvanizing the IT industry in India by co-founding NASSCOM in 1988. He was elected as the first chairman of NASSCOM and continues to be the convener of NASSCOM’s Chairman’s Council.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through NASSCOM, Mehta played an instrumental role in building an independent, neutral, trustworthy and consensus-driven platform, where diverse stakeholders and fierce competitors could come together and harness the true potential of the Indian IT industry, he added.

Sunil S Bhagwat is the director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune and professor of chemical engineering at the Institute of Chemical Technology. His area of specialization is interfacial science, artificial neural networks, energy and exergy engineering.

Prof Sutaone said that as many as 387 undergraduate students, 206 postgraduates, 1 dual degree BTech and MTech, 7 dual degrees MTech and PhD and 14 research scholars would be awarded with PhD at the convocation on Saturday. A total of 130 girls would receive their degrees this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 236 BTech (IT), 112 BTech (electronic communication engineering) and 39 students of BTech (business informatics) would get their respective undergraduate degrees besides, 206 post graduate degrees, including 164 MTech and 42 MBA would be conferred on the occasion.

Vishesh Mittal, a BTech (electronics and communication engineering) student will be awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal for2023 for his overall academic performance of topping among all branches of the BTech courses.

The Institute Gold Medal for BTech (IT) will be given to Prince Kumar, silver to Aditya Agarwal and bronze to Divy Agrwal while for BTech (ECE) gold medal will be conferred upon Vishesh Mittal, silver on Mohit Garg and bronze on Chaitanya Joshi. Likewise, Bonny Thomas K will be awarded gold, Meghal Sethi the silver and Ayesha Shamim the bronze for getting the highest marks in MBA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akanksha Lal will be awarded gold, Riya Kalara silver and Neha Vishwanath Sarnaik bronze medal for securing top positions in MTech (information technology).

In M Tech (ECE), gold medal will be given to Pawan Sahu, silver to Manoj Kumar Singh and bronze to Aayushi Bansal.

The six endowment medals will be awarded to Jyotsna Srivastava, Sanjana Sharma, Gajjlaa Deepak, Muskan Deep Kaur Maini, Aditya Agarwal and Garvit Suri. Also, six students will be awarded merit certificates on the occasion.

Dean (academic and research) Manish Goswami and registrar Satish Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON