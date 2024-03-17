IIML convocation: Plenty of opportunities for new grads, says TAFE chief

Conducive environment for entrepreneurship, easier access to funding and supportive governments has ensured that 48% of start-ups in the country are from tier 2 and 3 cities, said Mallika Srinivasan, the chairperson and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), at the 38th convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) on Saturday. Mallika Srinivasan, the chairperson and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), at the 38th convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) on Saturday. (Sourced)

Congratulating all graduating students, she said, “The present time is overflowing with opportunities for graduating students. India is the fifth largest economy and is striving to become the third largest economy and third largest consumer market by 2027.”

“Amidst an array of opportunities across sectors, the pivotal differentiator is adept leadership. As the notion of leadership undergoes evolution, its essence remains grounded in the ability to inspire, mobilize, and drive sustainable and meaningful change, complemented by strategic foresight as enduring traits. In this dynamic setting, individuals have the opportunity to capitalise on India’s expanding narrative of growth while shaping their own personal and professional trajectories,” she added.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Lucknow, presided over the ceremony. He emphasised the institute’s dedication to fostering future leaders who champion sustainability, inclusivity, and positive societal impact.

Chandrasekaran said, “The emergence of mega trends such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, and technological advancements presents vast opportunities domestically and internationally, with India serving as a hub of talent and innovation.”

Congratulating the graduating batch, Prof. Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow, expressed her gratitude to the faculty, staff, families, and friends whose support has been invaluable in the students’ journey at IIM Lucknow.

This year, 785 students were awarded degrees. There were 504 students from the 38th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management, 56 from the 19th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Agri-Business Management (MBA-ABM), 18 from the Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), six from the Executive Fellow Programme in Management (PhD), 41 from the 8th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (MBA-SM), 106 from the 16th batch of the International Programme in Management for Executives and 54 from the 18th batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives.

Medal winners

Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management: Chairman’s Gold Medal-Abhishek Mittal; Director’s Medal-Deeksha Khatwan; PGP Chairman’s Medal-Bismita Sahoo; Hari Shankar Singhania Medal for Best All Rounder-Sohini Sau.

PGP in Sustainable Management: Chairman’s Gold Medal-Sushobit Malik

International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX): Chairman’s Gold Medal-Aishwarya Kumar; Director’s Medal-Munish Kanna.

PGP in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE): Chairman’s Gold Medal Rashmi Mittal.