IIML’s Manfest-Varchasva: Lucknow City Run to focus fitness, unity and community

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 30, 2025 05:26 PM IST

Encouraging Lucknowites to be change-makers and contribute to a healthy future, Lucknow City Run, an annual event organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is looking forward to bringing together over 2,000 participants this year.

Lucknow City Run by IIM Lucknow(file photo)
Lucknow City Run by IIM Lucknow(file photo)

To be held on February 2, the run includes two 5km as well as a 10km run. A run of 5km is specially curated for women participants whereas the other 5km titled as Fun Run whereas the longest will be the Competitive Race, a 10 km that will be for all.

“This city run is every year ahead of the annual business and cultural festival Manfest-Varchasva. Excluding the Covid-19 years, when we had Campus Run, we have been organising the event for over 14 years. This year the theme is Celebrate Fitness, Unity, and Community Spirit. We want the city folks to participate in high number that is more the reason we will do on the spot registration along with multiple online registrations portals. Registration as always is free of charge and to the first 500 hundred participants we will give away T-shirts. Certificates will be awarded to all participants. Also we have cash prize for the competitive run winners,” says Aastik Madan from the organising team.

The run will begin from Lohia Park, Gate 2 and culminate at Gate 3.

What: Lucknow City Run by Manfest-Varchasva

Where: Lohia Park, Gate number 3, Gomti Riverfront

When: February 2, 2025

Time: 6am

