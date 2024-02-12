IIM Lucknow’s Manfest-Varchasva: Confluence of intellect, creativity, cultural splendour

Manfest-Varchasva, the annual business, cultural and sports fest of the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML), witnessed over 30,000 students participating in more than 50 events over three days, boasting a cash prize pool exceeding ₹10 lakhs. One of the performances during the fest at IIM Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The grand finale of Manfest-Varchasva 2023-24, held on Sunday at IIM Lucknow, was a confluence of intellect, creativity and cultural splendor. The final day featured three insightful leadership talks, captivating cultural events, and engaging Model United Nations (MUN) sessions, leaving an indelible mark on all attendees.

The day began with thought-provoking talks by esteemed leaders from diverse fields. R Gopalkrishnan, former executive director of Tata Sons, shared invaluable insights on the main session topic: “How to become a leader.” He emphasised the importance of perception, stating, “See what you cannot see, hear what you cannot hear, feel what you cannot feel,” and elaborated on the LEARN framework, highlighting the significance of Listen, Empathy, Adaptation, Reflecting and Innovation in effective leadership.

Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO and founder of Bharat Matrimony, emphasised seizing opportunities and understanding market dynamics. Simplifying products and prioritizing business needs were key strategies discussed, particularly for ventures in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. According to Murugavel, trust and simplicity are crucial factors in building successful enterprises.

The cultural extravaganza continued with events like JashN, a fashion parade judged by the illustrious Prachi Nagpal, Miss Grand India 2022 winner, who remarked, “Fashion is not just about clothes; it’s a reflection of our culture and identity.”

The duet dance competition, Duex Dans, witnessed breathtaking performances, with Yukti Arora, a dancer, Roadies finalist, and influencer, commending the participants for their passion and dedication.

Sur, the solo singing competition, echoed with melodious tunes as contestants showcased their vocal prowess, captivating the audience with their soulful renditions.

The sports committee organised a diverse array of sports events encompassing 13 sports, including Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, and Futsal, with enthusiastic participation from colleges such as IIM Lucknow, IIM Lucknow alumni, IIFM Bhopal, FMS Delhi, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Indore, etc.

The MUN saw over 250 students engaging in stimulating debates and discussions on global and national issues. Lok Sabha and G20 simulations provided a platform for participants to delve into critical topics, fostering diplomatic skills and global awareness.

The highlight of the evening was the Bollywood Night, featuring a soulful performance by renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal. His melodious renditions captivated the audience, bringing the curtains down on Manfest-Varchasva 2023-24 with an unforgettable musical experience.