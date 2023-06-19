IIT aspirants, families celebrate exam success, Father’s Day

While for most this Sunday was an occasion to mark just Father’s Day, for some families in the state capital the day brought much more with the news of the success of their sons and daughters in what is considered to be one of the toughest undergraduate entrance exams in the world, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced. Bibek Singh and his son Jaskaran

Son of IIT alumnus bags AIR-539

“We will be celebrating Father’s Day as well as my son’s success tonight,” said Bibek Singh, father of Jaskaran Singh who secured AIR-539 in JEE-Advanced. Singh, who is himself an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, now looks forward to his son getting admission to one of the most respected educational institutions in India.

“A rigorous four-five hours of preparation every day and love for mathematics are what helped me score well,” said Jaskaran, a student of City Montessori School at Gomti Nagar Extension. In JEE-Advanced, he even bettered his JEE-Mains rank of 611.

Mom who played role of both parents

Seema Singh couldn’t help but cry out of joy after her son Kunal bagged AIR-1,241 in the exam. Seema, a single mother, raised her son all by herself after separating from her husband years ago. “Maybe I lost one relationship but got back many in the form of my child who has made me proud. To see his mom being disrespected, he turned his books into his friends and studied day and night to make me proud,” she said.

“India is a place where single parents are looked undermined... For him I’m both his father and mother,” added Seema.

One of Kunal’s maternal grandparents is a former IPS officer. Sharing his future course of action, he said, “I will now prepare for UPSC as I want to become an IAS officer.”

‘Rank will be a surprise for dad’

Kshitij Shukla, who bagged AIR-1,279, said he was yet to tell his father about his achievement as he wanted to surprise him with the news. His father Dinesh is a government school teacher. He said he spent six-seven hours self-studying every day, which added with his teachers’ guidance, discipline and taking multiple mock tests, helped him crack the exam.

‘Best gift on my return to India’

Parmeshwar Tripathi, an engineer by profession who lives in Egypt and was holidaying at home in Lucknow, said his son Shaswat securing AIR-1,657 in the exam was the best gift for him on his trip to India. He credited his son’s success to his wife Vandana, a homemaker.

Only engineer-to-be in a family of doctors

Aryashi Tripathi is the only person in her family who has chosen to pursue a different profession other than being a doctor. Aryashi, who bagged AIR-1718, was extremely satisfied with her performance and so was her father Anand Tripathi, a doctor at the TB Hospital in Lucknow.

“I’m happy that my daughter has chosen a different field and has even proven what she took a stand for. This makes a father prouder,” he added. Most of her family members in Aryashi are doctors. Mother Priti is a gynaecologist and runs her own clinic. Likewise, her grandfather and uncle too are doctors.

60 CMS students crack JEE Advanced

As many as 60 students from the City Montessori School in Lucknow have cracked the JEE-Advanced 2023. “Among the 60 are Jaskaran Singh, Kshitij Shukla, Ayush Ragvendram, Ronit Gupta, Vinayak Tripathi, Ishan Kumar, Priyanka Arora, Rishika Yadav and Harshit Chandra,” CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi said.

