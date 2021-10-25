IIT Kanpur announces 10 scholarships for JEE Advanced top 100 rankers

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) on Monday announced a special scholarship programme for students who are placed within top 100 All India ranking (AIR) of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021.

In a tweet, director, IITK, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “IIT Kanpur is delighted to announce the ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ programme. These are ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students within the top 100 AIR in JEE Advanced 2021.”

“The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for BTech/BS programme for the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship will ensure that not a single meritorious student should have their education limited due to financial constraints. Each of the eligible students would be entitled to an annual scholarship of ₹3 lakh, which would cover their expenses during the UG programme,” he said.

“With unique benefits, scholarships are a visible and coveted form of prestige available to the students during their formal education and attach a certain level of distinction and recognition to their career. We hope that the scholarships will attract the best of students,” he added.

“An undergraduate student at IITK typically spends ₹12 lakh through 4-year BTech /BS programme. A student scholarship provides a meaningful way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, transport etc,” IITK director said.

About the scholarship

*Scholarship winners will get entire waiver of their courses including hostel, books and miscellaneous expenses

*Scholarship is supported by alumni and other donors

*First-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence