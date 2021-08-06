IIT Kanpur unveils novel Student entrepreneurship Policy

: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) on Thursday announced that its academic senate has approved a comprehensive Students Entrepreneurship Policy.

The policy recognises the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among the students in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP), IITK officials said.

“The policy introduces the path breaking concept of ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Credit’ which will enable students to pursue their innovation and entrepreneurial aspirations as part of their academic journey while pursuing their degrees,” the IITK officials said.

The new system allows undergraduate students in third year and the postgraduate students immediately after completion of the minimum course work to gain academic credit while pursuing entrepreneurial activities, officials said.

“The students can also avail semester leave to pursue their ideas by using facilities both inside and outside the campus. Promoting entrepreneurial spirit without diluting the academic standards and pedagogical goals is also part of the policy which provides tremendous impetus to the vibrant entrepreneurship eco-system which already exists at the institute,” officials said.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur said, “The challenges of modern industry require students to evolve from being passive learners to becoming creators and innovators. This requires universities to be venues where entrepreneurship is fostered, a place where creative ideas can spark innovations of the future, contribute to realising India’s real innovation and entrepreneurship potential.”

“We are one of the first Central Funded Technical Institute to frame such a comprehensive policy,” the IITK director said.

Policy: Key takeaways

• Part of academic curricula

• Open to all eligible students

• Minor in Innovation & Entrepreneurship

• Semester leave to pursue Innovation & Entrepreneurship

• Academic credit in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

• Found and register own companies

• Industry mentoring & funding

• Patenting and IP management

• Deferred placement