IIT Roorkee alumni association to celebrate 175th year of its Alma mater in Jan ‘22

The Lucknow chapter of IIT Roorkee Alumni Association (IITRAA) to celebrate the 175th year of its Alma mater in January 2022 in Lucknow, said Anuj Varshneya, president of IITRAA during a press conference here on Thursday.

He said, “It is a matter of immense pride that our nation is celebrating 75th year of Independence and at the same time. The University of Roorkee shall celebrate the completion of 175 years of its existence in 2021-2022.”

President IITRAA, “The University of Roorkee, now the Indian Institute of Technology had a modest beginning when started as the college of engineering in 1847 and later turned into Thomason College of engineering in 1854, converted to the First Technical University of India in the year 1949.”

On the occasion of the completion of 175 years of service to the nation, IITRAA to take a few initiatives like an agreement with Singapore based company for career counselling of students for better opportunities. Registration of life members with renowned medical and diagnostic centres for their health benefits is another such initiative.

“Organising talk shows deliberated by renowned personalities, organising health camps for senior alumni and families, organising social services for the benefit of needy people are some of the other initiatives,” said Varshneya.

Lucknow chapter is committed to adopting “Giving Back Culture” to our Alma mater and society, Anuj Varshneya, president, IITRAA, Lucknow Chapter Lucknow.