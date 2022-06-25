IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation

IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IDAPT HUB Foundation of IIT-BHU is the nodal centre and a technology innovation hub (TIH) for technology development and activities in “data analytics and predictive technologies.

The 30-hour course has 12 sessions organised each Saturday and Sunday between July 16 and August 21. Each session will be of 2.5-hour duration and held online. Upon completion, all registered participants will receive a certificate of completion. Registrations are now open for the course and more information about it can be found on the websites of NITIE and IIT (BHU), the IIT-BHU said in a press note.

The course accelerates Gati Shakti - the national master plan launched in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developing holistic infrastructure to address multi-modal and last mile connectivity issues pertaining to supply chain and demand management. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The course is exclusively curated to provide a roadmap for the industry practitioners to understand the aspects of technology trends, digitization, analytics and automation to reinvent the supply chain. It covers key concepts from the logistics planning and supply chain management including operations strategy, value of information, supply chain segmentation and integration, resiliency and flexibility of supply chains, risk pooling and risk sharing strategies and supply chain network design and planning,” the statement further read.

The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.

Prof Simchi-Levi is an expert in business and supply chain analytics and director of Data Science Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US. Other experts include IIT-BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain and director NITIE prof M K Tiwari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The course will benefit students, academics, supply chain professionals and industry practitioners to develop a fundamental understanding of digital transformation of supply chains,” said prof Jain.