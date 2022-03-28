IIT-BHU research scholars protest non-payment of maintenance expenses

Research scholars of IIT-BHU staged a dharna at the director’s office on Monday, alleging that they are not getting maintenance expenses despite repeated requests to the administration.

The students on dharna alleged that as per rules of IIT-BHU, after the completion of the research, ₹15000 per month is given by the institute to the research scholars as maintenance expenses for the next six months.

They said that the research of 78 students from various departments of IIT has been completed, and they have not been given maintenance expenses from July 2021 to December 2021.

A research Scholar Neeraj Mishra said that they demanded several times from the authorities to pay the maintenance expense, but their demand is not being heard. The officials told them that the payment would be made after the Board of Governors of the institute decides in this regard. The Board of Governors met three to four times in the last nine months, but this issue was not raised in the meeting, alleged the research scholars.

According to the students, the maintenance costs of their earlier two batches were paid on time upon the recommendation of the Board of Governors.

IIT-BHU registrar Rajan Srivastava said that the matter of students has come to us after February 11, whereas the last meeting of the Board of Governors was held on February 8 itself. In such a situation, the allegation of the students is baseless that their demands were not raised in the meeting. The applications submitted by the students have been taken into consideration and the matter will be discussed in the next meeting.